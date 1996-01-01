chart recorders, data acquisition, circular chart, paperless, datalogging, instrumentation Source: TrendView Smart Recorder Systems

Penny + Giles/TrendView Recorders offers a complete line of Paperless Strip and Circular Chart Recorders for both continuous and batch process applications, with display sizes from 5.5" to 10.4" and barcode capability for chart annotation. Windows™ based PC software makes acquisition and analysis of historical data simple and user friendly.

TrendView Recorders Ltd now incorporates the business of Penny + Giles Instrumentation Ltd. Penny + Giles Instrumentation, the pioneer of paperless recorders in 1985, supplies the TrendView range of paperless chart recorders to a worldwide process manufacturing market. Incorporating the latest in color LCD technology, the TrendView range of recorders is now leading the way in the market and is supported by the powerful TrendManager Pro, a Windows-based package that provides extensive data analysis and graphing facilities.

Traditionally linked with the Water and Power industries both in the UK and overseas, our products are now found throughout the world in a range of process, utilities and manufacturing industries.