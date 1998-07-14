Badger Meter Names Belan Executive Vice President

mpany%> has elected Robert Belan executive vice president. Belan previously served as president of the company's utility division.

Belan will assume responsibility for all of the product lines marketed and manufactured at the company's Milwaukee facilities as well as engineering and quality, operations and customer service. He will also participate in the company's strategic planning, policy development and capital expenditure programs.

Belan joined Badger Meter in 1989 as vice president, operations and was elected president, utility division in 1991. Prior to joining Badger Meter, he served Rockwell International in the water products business unit in various engineering, manufacturing and senior management positions.

Badger Meter is a leading marketer and manufacturer of products using flow measurement and control technology serving industrial and utility markets worldwide.

<%=company%> 4545 W. Brown Deer Rd., Milwaukee WI 53233-0099. Contact: Laurie J. Reichelt, 414-371-0400 or 800-342-8034; Fax: 414-355-7499.