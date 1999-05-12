Animal Factories Regarded Unfavorably by American Public

Results of a recent nationwide poll indicate that the American public disapproves of animal factories—those agricultural production facilities that mass produce thousands of hogs, chickens and cattle in warehouse-sized buildings for their entire lives.

The survey finds that the concerns of voters include: unhealthy drugs and chemicals in food; air, water and soil pollution from animal factory waste; the frequency and volume of small family farmers driven out of business by animal factories; and the abuse and inhumane treatment of animals. Additional findings indicate that 80% of voters favor the creation of uniform, national standards to limit air and water pollution from animal factories. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Congress are all proposing tougher standards for the animal factory industry.

This poll was conducted by Lake Snell Perry & Associates using professional interviewers. The poll reached 1,000 registered voters nationwide, aged 18 years or older. The margin of error is +/-3.1%.

The survey was commissioned by 10 public interest organizations working to preserve America's family farms and rural community life, and to prevent factory farms from polluting America's health, water, air and land.