AMV Receives Patent for Peel-Covered Potato Infrared Inspection System

Advanced Machine Vision Corporation (Medford, OR) has received a U.S. patent for the inspection of peel-bearing potatoes utilizing an infrared optical inspection method. The patented illumination system allows AMV's proprietary cameras to see peel-covered defects in a fast-moving stream of potato products based on specific light-wave reflections. The new technology applies to all skin-on potato products, including french fries, dices and wedges.

"The IR method allows potato processors to substantially improve the quality and yield of their products by detecting defects either before the potato is peeled prior to processing, or during the processing of potato products marketed with skin on," said William Young, AMV's chairman, president and CEO. "This patent is important to AMV because significant worldwide growth in potato markets, specifically skin-on potato products, has driven processors to seek out companies that provide engineered solutions to maximize quality and yield."

Advanced Machine Vision Corporation designs, manufactures and sells standard and CE-compliant vision systems used to control manufacturing processes through high-speed product inspection. AMV's operations are comprised of two wholly-owned subsidiaries, SRC VISION, Inc. and Ventek, Inc., both utilizing proprietary image processing technologies.

For more information contact Advanced Machine Vision Corp., 3709 Citation Way, #102, Medford, OR 97504. Tel: 541-776-770; Fax: 541-779-6838.