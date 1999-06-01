Almonds Recommended

The article acknowledges that, while nutrition counselors have cautioned against eating almonds because of their high fat content, the message has changed. Quoting Christine Palumbo, adjunct professor of nutrition at Benedictine University, the author writes:
"We now know that 90 percent of the fat in almonds in mono or poly-unsaturated, heart-healthy fat, and therefore a positive dietary component."
Pointing out the powerful mix of nutrients and fiber in almonds, the article recommends that people interested in good nutrition and lowering their cholesterol add almonds to their diet.
