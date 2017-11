airflow, ambient cooling, plate freezers, spiral systems, product surface freezers, tunnel systems Source: Frigoscandia Equipment

Frigoscandia/Northfield Freezing Systems is the leading world supplier of food freezing equipment with over 6,000 systems installed worldwide. Northfield Freezing Systems was acquired by Frigoscandia in February 2000.

We offer the widest range of equipment, spirals, iqf systems, plate freezers, impingement freezers and product surface freezers. Our patented defrost system allows for 7 days a week, 24 hours a day production without stopping to defrost and our Recirculating Cleaning System thoroughly cleans using 60% less water than conventional systems.

We are part of FMC Food Tech, consisting of Stein, DSI, PPM Frigoscandia, Food Handling Equipment.