Air Separation Membrane System Source: Generon

The HPLC7000 air separation membrane system from MG Generon utilizes a computerized process control system to generate high-purity, non-cryogenic nitrogen onsite. The HPLC7000 provides precision, closed-loop control that monitors N2 purity, up to or beyond 99.9%, and makes adjustments to the product control valve.

The HPLC7000 was designed for different process-industry application, including: electronics, food packaging, and petrochemicals. Users can produce nitrogen to their specifications at the press of a button, and pay for what they use. Applications include inerting, drying, blanketing, sparging, controlled atmosphere storage and packaging, dry box storage, burn-in and reflow ovens, powder storage and more.

This system can generate nitrogen flows from 1,000 scfh to more than 200,000 scfh. The control panel provides the operator with complete monitoring and control capabilities, including reading of process instruments and discrete (on/off) inputs, as well as entering of setpoints for purity and flow.

MG Generon, 5 Great Valley Parkway, P.O. Box 3043, Malvern, Pa, 19355. Tel: 610-695-7667; Fax: 610-695-7766.

