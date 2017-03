Accumulation conveyors,accumulation systems,conveyors,conveyor systems,depalletizers,can depalletizers,empty can depalletizers,glass depalletizers Source: Whallon Machinery, Inc.

Whallon Machinery began building filled can palletizing and depalletizing equipment more than 25 years ago and their product line has now evolved into a variety of palletizing products recognized for simple design, solid construction, affordable price, and proven resale value. In most cases, the equipment is customized to the individual users' particular needs for speed, gentle handling, floor space requirements, and varying degrees of automation.