United Signature Foods Selects QAD Software for Industry-Specific Functionality

QAD (Carpenteria, CA) has announced that United Signature Foods, producer of customized food products for foodservice and retail customers, has chosen QAD enterprise software to strengthen the IT infrastructure at its headquarters and multiple plants.

"In selecting an enterprise solution, our primary goals were to utilize sound and forward-looking technology with deeper food and beverage software functionality, minimize implementation risk, and deliver early benefits through improved inventory management and customer service," said David Lampert, IS director of United Signature Foods.

United Signature Foods, a newly formed successor business to Rykoff-Sexton Manufacturing, signed the contract with QAD on Jan. 25. The company also chose QAD's service partner, TRW to provide a full range of enterprise consulting and integration services. Following implementation, TRW will support the software, servers, networks, and related technology on an outsourced basis. The primary server will be located at TRW's Center of Excellence in Phoenix. Thin client technology will allow United Signature Foods users to access MFG/PRO from multiple locations.

United Signature Foods is first implementing MFG/PRO financial, manufacturing, and distribution modules and will subsequently implement Advanced Pricing Management (APM), and Decision Support.

QAD provides enterprise and extended supply chain management software and services to multinational companies of all sizes, with special focus on the mid-market.