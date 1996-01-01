www.foodonline.com

Sequencing Batch Reactor

Source: CASS Water Engineering, Inc.

The cyclic activated sludge system is engineered to deal with wastewater treatment problems in domestic, municipal, or industrial plants
CASS Water Engineering, Inc.activated sludge system (CASS) is engineered to deal with wastewater treatment problems in domestic, municipal, or industrial plants. It can be used for small and medium scale applications, as well as for large scale municipalities (55 MGD). The system is also applicable for use in the modular expansion, retrofit, or upgrading of existing wastewater treatment facilities and the pretreatment of high strength industrial wastes. This unit features:
• Low Capital Cost and reduced operational costs
• Small footprint
• High quality effluent
• Operator friendly and proven flexible design

