sanitary steel fittings, CIP systems, centrifugal, positive displacement, air operated diaphragm pumps, automated systems controls

At Tri-Clover we design and engineer, then manufacture a complete line of sanitary stainless steel fittings, tubing, process components, including air-operated, ball, butterfly, diaphragm and manual control valves; Mix-Proof valve systems; CIP systems; centrifugal, positive displacement and air-operated diaphragm pumps, blenders; automated systems controls and system components; filter/strainers. Tri-Clover's wide product range is offered in a variety of surface finishes to serve many industries. Since 1919, Tri-Clover has supplied this high purity processing equipment to the food, beverage, chemical and pharmaceutical industries.