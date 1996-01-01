plate heat exchanger, plates, gaskets, leak detectors, leak sealing, thermoplastic plates, rubber compounds, cleaning Source: WCR Incorporated

WCR is your complete plate heat exchanger service center. As the largest plate heat exchanger service company in the world, we offer plates, gaskets and parts for all makes and models of plate heat exchangers at competitive prices.

Our plate reconditioning process assures customers' plates are returned completely cleaned, tested, regasketed and ready for use, in most cases within 10 working days. WCR manufactured gaskets offer proven performance at a more affordable price. They conform to exacting specifications and are fabricated from a distinct variety of rubber compounds. New and reconditioned plates are also available from WCR. Look to us for all your plate heat exchanger needs.