Planetary Mixer

Charles Ross & Son's line of double planetary mixers produce a variety of viscosity products from mixtures to reactions involving vacuum, internal pressure, close blade to bowl clearance and controlled mix temperatures. The mixers use an orbital mixing pattern that provides homogeneity of the mix within minutes. With the Ross change can, the mix vessel can be rolled away for remote discharge when the mix cycle is complete.

