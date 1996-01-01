petroleum, power generation, aeration, blowers, pneumatic pumps, Sutorbilt Source: Gardner Denver, Inc.

Gardner Denver is a leading manufacturer of positive displacement and multi-stage centrifugal blower and vacuum pump products for various air and gas applications. Typical applications include: wastewater aeration, pneumatic conveying, particulate handling, central vac systems, fly ash conveying, air separation, industrial cleaning systems, dust collection, dry bulk loading and unloading.

Gardner Denver's positive displacement product line provides a constant gas flow at varying pressures or vacuums. The positive displacement product line has a performance range of up to 33,000 CFM, pressures to 36 PSIG, and vacuums to 28 INHGG. The PD line includes products such as Sutorbilt, DuroFlow, Cycloblower, and TurboTron.

Gardner Denver's Multi-stage centrifugal line provides a constant pressure or vacuum at varying gas flows. The Multi-stage centrifugal product line has a performance range of up to 45,000 CFM, vacuums to 19 INHGG, and pressures to 23 PSIG. The line includes products such as Lamson and US Turbine.

Gardner Denver also manufactures rotary screw and reciprocating compressors for various industrial applications as well as pumps used in oil and gas production, well servicing, drilling, and stimulation. For more information about these products visit our web site at gardnerdenver.com or by calling 1-217-222-5400.