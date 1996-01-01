Personal Gas Alarm Source: Industrial Scientific Corp.

Continuous monitoring of an atmosphere for potentially hazardous levels of Carbon Monoxide, Hydrogen Sulfide or Oxygen is provided by the GasBadge personal gas alarm

Industrial Scientific Corp.monitoring of an atmosphere for potentially hazardous levels of Carbon Monoxide, Hydrogen Sulfide or Oxygen is provided by the GasBadge personal gas alarm. This system is designed to operate continuously for one year from the time the unit is activated, and it can be renewed every year. Featuring a switch guard to prevent accidental activation, an audible and visual alarm at two preset levels (high and low), and a battery power check, the small and lightweight alarm is designed for durability. It makes automatic adjustments to account for normal sensor aging and temperature change, so no calibration is needed, and is resistant to Radio Frequency Interference (RFI). Alarm points are factory set and can be specified by the customer to meet most special requirements. This unit is classified by UL and certified by CSA as safe for Class I, Groups A, B, C, D, and certified to comply with the harmonized European standards for EEx ia IIC T4.

<%=company%>, 1001 Oakdale Road, Oakdale, PA 15071 – 1500; phone: 412-788-4353 or 1-800-338-3287; fax: 412-788-8353

