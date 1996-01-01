Onsite Advertising Source: TransTours Exhibits, Inc.

TransTours coordinates mill/plant visits to bring the exhibitor to the plant site with their products and new technology

TransTours Exhibits, Inc.coordinates mill/plant visits to bring the exhibitor to the plant site with their products and new technology. TransTours Exhibits, Inc.web site provides plants easy access to pre- and post-tour information and contacts with our participating exhibitors. Exhibitor profiles, product descriptions, and summaries of technical papers by their industry experts are also listed on this internet site. Each day, products or services of three exhibitors will be selected as the featured Technologies of the Day. This allows exhibitors to offer technical presentations and demonstrations to their targeted audience. The onboard computer stations are filled with information for the mill and plant attendees, including an interactive format where industry experts provide answers to frequently asked questions about products, specifications, and applications. Additional information will be available as PowerPoint slide presentations. Optional exterior logo signage advertises the exhibitor at the facility as well as on the road while the show equipment travels.

<%=company%>, 13885 W. Polo Trail Drive, Lake Forest, IL 60045. Tel: 847-549-6180. Fax: 847-549-6185.