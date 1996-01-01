Multiple Kit Cats

Among recent product announcements from EBPI are the two-page "Toxi-ChromePad Test Kit," and "Water Check(tm)" and the single-sided "Toxi-Chrometest" and ColiBag(tm) Test Kit. The four describe bioassay tools for determining E. Coli. Toxi-ChromePad Test Kit's specialization is determination of acute toxicity in soils, sediments, or other solid wastes. The endpoint of the bioassay is a color reaction where no E. Coli exist. Each kit contains all of the reagents and disposable materials needed for testing at least four samples, including diluitions and controls.

EBPI, 14 Abacus Road, Brampton, ON L6T5B7. Tel: (905) 794-3274; Fax: (905) 794-2338.