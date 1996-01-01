milling equipment, quanticut, food processors, strip cutters, granulators, shredders Source: Urschel Laboratories, Inc.

Established in 1910, Urschel Laboratories specializes in the design and manufacture of precision engineered size reduction equipment-slicers, dicers, strip cutters, shredders and milling equipment. Urschel equipment is used by every major food processor in the United States and in over 100 countries worldwide to uniformly cut a variety of food products at high production capacities through a wide range of sizes for hundreds of applications.

Urschel Laboratories has a complete product processing facility ready to work on any size reduction application including milling, slicing, granulating, strip cutting, shredding, dicing, emulsifying and more. In the product processing facility, instruments are available for the determination of consistency, viscosity, refractive index, acidity, moisture analysis, particle size analysis and micro photography. Our trained staff will furnish complete test results without obligation, including a recommendation of the machine best suited to your needs. Let us find the most efficient solution to your size reduction needs-Urschel Laboratories, the food cutting specialists.