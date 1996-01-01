maintenance solutions, facilities management, reporting software, mp2, reduce downtime, EAM Source: Datastream Systems, Inc.

Datastream Systems, Inc. is the leading developer of maintenance management software with implementation, training, and consulting services for businesses requiring the tools and expertise to reduce downtime, increase productivity, and contribute to the bottom line.

Founded in 1986, Datastream has experienced explosive growth as a result of its commitment to providing affordable, quality software for maintenance professionals. In March 1995, Datastream became a publicly traded company on the NASDAQ stock exchange under the symbol DSTM and has continued its pattern of growth and innovation in both the Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) and Computerized Asset Management and Maintenance System (CMMS) markets.

Available in 15 languages, Datastream's product line addresses the immediate needs of maintenance professionals worldwide while anticipating future needs and incorporating new technologies. Datastream's product line includes a full range of maintenance solutions: Datastream 7i is the industry's first fully Web-architected asset management system, where users can access Datastream 7i through a standard Internet browser from anywhere, at any time, the enterprise-wide capabilities of MP2i® Enterprise and MP5i®, MPXconnect, an application service provider (ASP) and iProcure, the e-commerce solution for industrial procurement.