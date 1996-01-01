Level Switch for Corrosive Liquids

A new model of the VeriGAP level switch that incorporates an all-PFA sensor has been announced by Drexelbrook Engineering Co.

This newest model in the VeriGAP level line was designed for level control applications where no metal parts can be allowed to contact the process fluid. Examples include chemical storage. The chemical resistance of PFA makes this VeriGAP level switch suitable for corrosive environments.

This on/off level switch requires no calibration of any kind and measures all types of liquids. The unit indicates absence or presence of material, regardless of any changes in the material. An optional Verify diagnostic circuit produces a complete check. It monitors the integrity of the sensor, the operation of the measuring circuit, and the operation of all final control elements.

The device is available for either two-wire or line-powered operation, and there are no moving parts to break or replace.