Labor Management Suite Offers Shop Floor Efficiency Too

Kronos Inc.'s new labor management suite, ShopTrac Pro, is designed to help discrete and batch process manufacturers execute production plans on a day-to-day basis - with a key emphasis on capturing and tracking time and labor activities on the shop floor.

Promising improved labor productivity and increased operational efficiency, the system provides robust labor tracking capabilities, including direct and indirect time; views labor by work order, job, departments and team; tracks work-in-process; and can provide an up-to-the-minute status of where production is at any moment in time. In addition, it can provide detailed tracking of all shop floor-related resources that are used by employees during the course of the day - such as machine usage during production.

"Kronos' ShopTrac Pro provides an interesting combination of capabilities for manufacturers," said Bill Swanton, vice president of manufacturing strategies at Boston-based AMR Research. "On a technical level, it helps manage plants where labor costs are important, which is a weakness of most MES packages. On a market level, Kronos' extensive national and international sales and service capabilities uniquely position it to satisfy both mid-market and large global manufacturers."

ShopTrac Pro offers an alternative (or possibly complement) to Manufacturing Execution Systems that can track WIP but are unable to handle complicated labor situations such as teams or multiple machines tended by one operator. In addition to acting as a stand-alone shop floor control system, the system can also interface to other enterprise systems - such as Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) or Advanced Planning and Scheduling (APS) - that may be used to manage non labor-related data in a manufacturing environment. The system simplifies production tracking by accepting production schedule and work order data from an ERP system. ShopTrac Pro tracks labor activities as they occur on the shop floor, compares schedules to actual time worked and identifies variances, then closes the information loop by feeding updated production information back to the ERP system.

How it works

ShopTrac Pro captures time, labor and material usage at every stage of the production process. Collection devices - such as terminals with badge readers - are used to capture relevant information. This data is processed in real-time to give frontline managers up-to-the-minute information on production costs, the location of every job on the shop floor and the projected completion time for each job.

Currently in beta, ShopTrac Pro will be released later this summer and is targeted at manufacturers of a wide variety of products, including food, paper, electronics, automotive, fabricated metals, industrial machinery and transportation equipment.

Kronos offers a broad suite of applications for managing employee time and activity data, scheduling the workforce, and providing frontline managers with the tools they need to measure and improve labor productivity.

