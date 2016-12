Kneader Extruder

The kneader extruder, from Charles Ross and Son Company, combines a double-arm mixer with an extrusion screw for compounding and discharging of heavy, tough materials. The extruder is available in a range of sizes from 1 to 1000 gallons capacity. With the selection of horsepower combinations and optional features in each size, this equipment can be tailored to individual processing requirements.

