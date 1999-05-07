K-Tron Announces Management Changes

K-Tron International, Inc. (Pitman, NJ) has named Ronald Remick senior vice president, CFO and treasurer, replacing Robert Weinberg who resigned from these positions for health reasons.

Remick has spent his entire career at Atlantic Richfield Co. and its majority-owned but publicly-held subsidiary, ARCO Chemical Co. He earned a BS degree in chemical engineering from Purdue University, a Masters of Science degree in chemical engineering from Ohio State University, a Doctor of Philosophy degree in chemical engineering from Ohio State University and an MBA in finance from The Anderson School at UCLA.

Remick will also become a member of K-Tron's management executive committee, as will Beat Steger, who is a managing director of K-Tron (Switzerland) Ltd. and the CEO of its K-Tron Soder division.

In addition, Robert Barnett, has been promoted from K-Tron Soder brand manager to vice president-brand management and development. In this new position, Barnett will be responsible for the overall management and development of the company's three brands, K-Tron Soder, Hasler and Hurricane, and he will continue to report to Lukas Guenthardt.

K-Tron International, Inc. and its subsidiaries design, produce and market gravimetric and volumetric feeders, pneumatic conveying systems and related equipment for processing bulk solids in a wide variety of manufacturing processes.