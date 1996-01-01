IAMFES Announces Pre-Meeting Workshops

The International Association of Milk, Food and Environmental Sanitarians (IAMFES) will be offering two workshops that will kick-off their 86th annual meeting this summer. The workshops will take place on Friday and Saturday, July 30-31 in Dearborn, MI, before the opening of the meeting August 1 - 4.

The courses are targeted to food industry microbiologists, HACCP coordinators, government food microbiologists, food microbiology researchers, microbial modelers or anyone interested microbial risk assessment.

In Procedures to Investigate Foodborne Illness, participants will conduct a simulated outbreak investigation using the forms, tables and keys in the 1999 5th edition manual. The course will be presented by author Frank Bryan, PhD, M.P.H, Food Safety Consultation and Training. The workshop will teach interviewing techniques, procedures for determining responsible foods, calculation of epidemic curves and attack rates, field investigation methods to determine source and mode of contamination and other factors that contribute to the cause of the outbreak.

An Insider's Look at Microbial Risk Assessment features six top experts: Robert McDowell, USDA; Greg Paoli, Decisionalysis Risk Consultants, Inc.; William Ross, PhD, Bureau of Biostatistics and Computing Applications; Ewen Todd, PhD, Health Protection Branch, Health Canada; and Richard Whiting, PhD, FDA. The moderator will be Don Schaffner, PhD, Rutgers University.

The workshop will compare and contrast two risk assessments conducted to address the risk of Salmonella Enteritidis in shell eggs to illustrate how different data and assumptions can impact the resulting risk estimate. The workshop will demonstrate how distributions are derived for data, how they are input into commercial risk assessment software, and how the software can be used to look at "What if?" scenarios.

For more information contact IAMFES, 6200 Aurora Ave., Suite 200W, Des Moines, IA 50322. Tel: 515-276-3344; Fax: 515-276-8655.