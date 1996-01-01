Source: DCI, Inc.
Brochure No. DCI 8804-1, available from DCI, Inc., provides an overview of the company's standard line of round horizontal storage tanks...
DCI, Inc.. DCI 8804-1, available from DCI, provides an overview of the company's
standard line of round horizontal storage tanks. These standard tanks include 304 stainless steel
product contact surfaces, with #4 polish, primed carbon steel exterior, heat transfer surface, 3"
insulation, and numerous other features. A variety of optional features is also available, including
custom-designed advanced agitation.
<%=company%>, P. O. Box 1227, St. Cloud, MN 56302-1227. Phone: (320) 252-8200. Fax: (320) 252-0866.