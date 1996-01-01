heart defibrillators, pacemakers, ultrasound transducers, biosensors, membranes, catheters

GSI Lumonics Inc. brings laser-based automated advanced manufacturing systems, instrumentation and components to leading industrial companies worldwide. The Company supplies products and service to the semiconductor, electronics, medical, automotive and aerospace and consumer packaging markets.

Our systems are used in highly automated environments for applications such as coding/marking, cutting, drilling, trimming, testing/inspecting and welding a wide range of products and materials. We market and support our products in North America, Europe, Japan, Asia Pacific, Latin and South America and have installed systems globally for some of the world's best known companies.

We have a history of providing complete turnkey industrial systems covering a full range of laser material processing applications. We expertly evaluate all aspects of an application and can recommend the appropriate type of laser or system configuration. In addition, we can provide almost any kind of customized laser system to meet your needs.

