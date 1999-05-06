GalaGlen Names Witwer Director of Business Development

GalaGlen Inc. (Arden Hills, MN) has appointed Rhonda Witwer as its new director of business development. Witmer brings over 15 years experience in business development and marketing to the company.

Prior to joining GalaGlen, Witwer was manager of business development at Monsanto Co., where she created and led a team in the commercial development of a new functional food ingredient. Before Monsanto, she served as the industry liaison of the Functional Foods for Health Program at the Univ. of Illinois.

GalaGlen Inc. is a nutritional products company that is utilizing its technologies and patented manufacturing processes to commercialize health-promoting foods and beverages.