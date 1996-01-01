Functional Foods Conference Scheduled for May

Strategic Research Institute, N.Y., will host a conference and regulatory workshop titled, "Future Foods & Mainstream Nutraceuticals", to be held at the Chicago Hilton & Towers, May 17-18, 1999.
The conference will discuss what it takes to successfully launch products in this market. Experts will comment on launches like Benecol, One-a-Day, and other new introductions by manufacturers of cereals and health bars.
Highlights to include:
The program will be attended by senior executives in marketing, nutrition, regulatory affairs, public relations and communications agencies from conventional food companies, dietary supplement manufacturers and suppliers, OTC and Pharmaceutical companies.
For more information, contact Rupa Ranganthan of Strategic Research Institute, 333 Seventh Avenue, 9th Floor, New York, NY 10001. Tel: 212-967-0095.