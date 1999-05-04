Folexco/East Earth Herb Deal Creates Largest Botanical Company in North America

Folexco (Montgomeryville, PA), manufacturer of botanical extracts for the food, beverage, confectionery and flavor industries, has acquired a controlling interest in East Earth Herb, a botanical extract manufacturer in Eugene, OR, that supplies the dietary supplement and pharmaceutical industries. Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

"This acquisition will make the new Folexco/EEH Co. the largest botanical manufacturer in North America, with domestic production facilities on the East and West Coast and an enhanced focus on quality, service, product development and value for the customer base," said David Wilson, president and CEO of Folexco.

Peggy Brevoort, president and CEO of East Earth Herb, Inc., agreed, "Folexco is a natural fit for us, both strategically and culturally. Our customers demand high quality ingredients and this partnership will enable us to provide products with the purity, flavor, and efficacy they require and have come to expect."

Folexco is a member of the A. M. Todd Group, which includes SunPure Ltd., Flavorite Laboratories, and Zink and Triest. Folexco operates a 75,000-sqft facility in Montgomeryville, PA, and produces extracts such as cocoa, coffee, echinacea, ginseng, goldenseal, kava, kola, and lime botanical extract products.

East Earth Herb, Inc., specializing in both single and multi-herb blends, has two facilities that process over 400 individual formulas in liquid and powdered extract forms as well as providing extensive in-house laboratory facilities for quality control and research and development.