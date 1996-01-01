Corrosion Resistant,Pneumatic Pumps,Positive Displacement,Sanitary Pumps,Screw Pump Source: Flux Pumps Corporation

Since 1954 Flux Pumps Corporation has served its customer's needs with the best drum and container transfer pumps available. There is an old saying, "Do not judge a book by its cover". There is no telling what treasures may lay inside. The same can be said of Flux Drum Pumps.

It's what you do not see that makes the difference. From the outside, most drum pumps look very similar. There are some distinctive differences, but to most people they all look very much the same. The differences that can really make an impact on the performance and life of your pump are often the ones you cannot see.

We invite you to see what makes Flux Pumps Corporation special.