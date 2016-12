compusonics, level control systems, data loggers, flow transmitters, aseptic valves, level indicators

Badger is an ISO 9000 manufacturer of products used in the food industry for process control, water conditioning, water treatment and industrial wastewater treatment. Flow meter technologies include Electromagnetic, Oscillating Piston, Positive Displacement, Turbine and Differential Pressure. Several products hold the Sanitary 3-A approval.