China Peregrine and Lance Sign Agreement to Export Snack Foods

China Peregrine Food Corp. (N. Palm Beach, FL) and Lance, Inc. has signed a private label agreement to export snack foods to China. According to the agreement, Lance will become China Peregrine's supplier of cookies, cakes, crackers, meat snacks, nuts and chips to the Chinese market. China Peregrine will import these snacks to China and distribute them through the company's food and beverage distribution channels.

"This agreement marks the first time that we will utilize our Chinese relationships and direct store distribution system in China to provide quality products made in the USA to the rapidly expanding Chinese consumer market," said Roy Warren, president of China Peregrine Food Corp.

According to a recent poll conducted by The Gallup Organization in China, 78% of homes in the three largest cities in China now routinely have snack foods in the home. Based on the survey, the company's anticipate that Lance's products will be well received by the Chinese.