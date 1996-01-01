Candle Filters Source: Steri Technologies Inc.

These candle filters have been designed as a totally enclosed system for the removal of solids as small as 0.2 micron

These candle filters have been designed as a totally enclosed system for the removal of solids as small as 0.2 micron. These filters are suitable for polishing liquids to meet stringent requirements. Due to its simplicity, these filters serve a wide variety of applications. Based on specific needs, the elements can be of porous sintered metal construction as well as multi-layered media. Solids are removed from the slurry by traditional outside-in or inside-out filtration. Discharging of the cake is by the backpulse method utilizing gas or a suitable liquid.

Sizes of filter systems range up to 50 meters square. Filter elements have typical diameters from 3/8" up to 6" and can be as long as 70".

Steri Technologies Inc., 857 Lincoln Ave, Bohemia, NY 11716. Tel: 516-5638300. Fax: 516-563-8378.

