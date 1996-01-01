Camstar's MESA Software Adapts to Pork Processor's Data Collection and Cost Accounting Requirements

Southern California pork processor, Clougherty Packing Co., has selected Camstar Systems's MESA manufacturing execution system (MES) for use in its Farmer John plant.

MESA will track processing of product throughout the plant and provide Clougherty with the tools to measure and control operations and resulting production costs. The system will capture data at all critical control points in the production process, tracking work in process and providing costing and margin analysis at the customer, product, and invoice levels. In addition to detailed work-in-process tracking, MESA will collect and analyze plant data to provide plant management with accurate information on product genealogy, quality, and yields.

Through Camstar's Automation/ACCESS module, MESA will interface to automated measurement and process control equipment on the plant floor, collecting production data in real-time and reducing the need for manual transaction data entry. Interfaces from MESA to other Clougherty software applications, including Computer Associates' PRMS ERP, will tie production control, scale, database, and business systems into a single, central production system.

According to Jim Stephenson, Clougherty's VP of finance, MESA was chosen because of the way it could be adapted to the unique cost accounting and plant floor data collection requirements of the Farmer John plant. "The other packages we looked at would have required us to adapt our processes to their software," says Stephenson. "MESA, however, gives us the ability to model our processes the way they are, and to do costing at the product level."

Clougherty's HACCP program will eventually be supported and enhanced by MESA's automated data collection capabilities. "It is likely we will find ways to adapt MESA so it backs up and reinforces our existing HACCP program," says Stephenson, "and we anticipate that will result in increased operating efficiencies for us as well."

Clougherty Packing Co. is the largest pork processor west of Oklahoma, and the leading seller of fresh pork, breakfast sausage, bacon and hot dogs in Southern California.

Camstar Systems, Inc. supplies its manufacturing execution system (MES) software to the semiconductor, electronics, textiles, paper, metals, and food markets, as well as to other industries for which tracking, traceability, quality data collection, and process control are critical to success.

For more information contact Camstar Systems, Inc., 900 E. Hamilton Ave., Suite 400, Campbell, CA 95008, 408-559-5700, Fax: 408/558-9350.