BarBack for Windows 4.0 Source: Interworld Software

An interactive drink recipe guide with over 6000 recipes. BarBack can be used to help train bar staff, and to help build a menu of drink specials to make your establishment stand out. The demo version of BarBack is free to try, but does not include printing or the complete list of drinks. Features include: Limit the listing of drinks to only those that can be made with your bar stock; Calculate the cost and price of drinks; Easily convert between English and metric measurements in the recipe display.