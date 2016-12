air pollution control, dust detectors, energy analyzers, flow indicators, transmitters, level alarms Source: Bindicator

For over 60 years, customers have counted on Bindicator to provide them with innovative, reliable level and flow control products for solids, liquids and slurries applications, as well as liquid level flow and Btu measurement.

An ISO9001 company, Bindicator has a complete array of technologies, including guided wave radar, ultrasonics, RF, weight-and-cable, rotating paddle, hydrostatics, and more. For the technology that's right for your application, contact Bindicator today.