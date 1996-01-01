advanced waste water treatment, hydrocarbon emission control equipment, dissolved air flotation, compost filters, biofiltration, aerothane Source: Biothane Corporation

1st Dutch seminar on MBR technology (TNO/STOWA)

Venue: Apeldoorn (TNO premises)

Date: November 14, 2000

Biothane Corporation along with it's Dutch subsidiary company, Biothane Systems International, supply highly efficient, reliable biological technologies to solve industrial wastewater treatment problems on a worldwide basis. Both companies have design-build capability to offer to the customer complete engineered turnkey, solutions while remaining flexible to support limited scope interfacing with the companies own engineer.

The engineers and technologists of Biothane are committed to customer service and satisfaction. We invite you to browse our web site to view our long reference list of plants in operation throughout the world.

The flagship Biothane high rate UASB technology is now the accepted standard anaerobic treatment for a variety of high strength industrial wastewaters. Developed in the mid-70's, this process has been in service longer than any other high rate anaerobic technology.

The Biobed ultra high rate EGSB technology is rapidly becoming the system of choice for space limited anaerobic treatment applications and for difficult to treat wastewaters from chemical plants.

The Biobulk anaerobic contact process is used effectively in specialized applications where the wastewater contains high concentrations of suspended solids of FOG.

